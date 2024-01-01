Report – AC Milan joins the race for Arsenal defender

AC Milan has reportedly joined the list of clubs interested in Arsenal’s star defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. Napoli has been showing interest in the player in recent weeks, despite Tomiyasu being a key figure for Arsenal and featuring regularly when fit.

The Japanese international was signed by Arsenal from Serie A club Bologna and has made a positive impact, contributing to the team’s competitiveness. Mikel Arteta values Tomiyasu’s versatility in defence, making it unlikely that Arsenal would want to part ways with him.

Nevertheless, interest in Tomiyasu’s signature persists, and AC Milan is now reportedly considering him as a potential addition to their squad. According to reports from Sempre Milan, AC Milan sees Tomiyasu as a player who could address their defensive issues and improve their options. Despite Arsenal’s likely reluctance to sell, AC Milan may attempt to pursue a deal for the versatile defender.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We cannot sell Tomiyasu this month and expect this to be the club’s response to all these enquiries.

He is too important to leave us now, and we hope to see him in the group after the Asian Cup.

