Report – Agent offers Serie A striker to Arsenal

Arsenal has refused to give up on Dusan Vlahovic and their persistence could pay off at the end of this season.

The Gunners have followed him since he played for Fiorentina and he has continued to deliver top performances at Juventus.

Although he has suffered a goal drought in recent months, Vlahovic shows his quality when he plays and Juve risks losing him when this term finishes.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals his agent is now offering his services to the Gunners ahead of an important summer.

The Serbian chose a move to Juve at the start of last year, but he does not seem happy in the last few months, which could trigger his departure from the club.

If his agent truly wants him out of Turin, more clubs might even show an interest in his signature at the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic remains a fine striker and is still very young, so he can return to form on our books.

The former Fiorentina man does not seem to be enjoying the supply he gets from his teammates at Juventus and that could all change with Arsenal.

Watch Arteta after Man City defeat – “Man City deserved to win” “They are an exceptional team…..”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…