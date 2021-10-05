Report – Ajax set asking price for Arsenal’s Brazilian target

Ajax has set an asking price for Arsenal target, David Neres as he nears the end of his current deal.

Todofichajes reported earlier this month that the Brazilian is a target for the Gunners.

The attacker’s current contract expires in 2023 and the Dutch club is now looking to cash in on him.

Transfermarketweb says they have set an asking price for him as they expect suitors to make their move for him now.

The report claims Ajax rates him at 38million euros, a fee that shouldn’t be too much for Arsenal to pay considering how much they splashed on the underperforming Nicolas Pepe.

Neres is a fine attacking player who loves to cut in from the wing and he has produced some brilliant moments in the Dutch league and the Champions League since he has been in the Netherlands.

At 24, he fits into Arsenal’s strategy of signing young players, yet he would come to the Emirates with serious experience in European football.

He scored three goals and provided 5 assists in the league last season and he could better those figures with a move to the Emirates.

He is not the only attacking player Arsenal wants to sign and they could ask for a discount if they become serious about adding him to their squad.