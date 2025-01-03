Report – Al Nassr could beat Arsenal to sign red-hot striker

Arsenal is closely monitoring Jonathan David as the prolific striker enters the final six months of his contract with Lille. David has established himself as one of the most consistent goal-scorers in European football, with only three players contributing to more goals than him across Europe’s top five leagues in 2024. His impressive performances have made him a highly sought-after talent, but Lille is well aware that retaining him beyond this season will be nearly impossible.

Arsenal, in their pursuit of a top-scoring striker to strengthen their squad for next season, sees David as an ideal candidate. The Canadian forward’s skillset and proven track record make him one of the finest options available. However, the Gunners face stiff competition for his signature, particularly from Al Nassr, who has entered the race and could secure his services as early as this month.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti provided an update on David’s future, revealing that Al Nassr is making a strong push to sign him. The Saudi club is reportedly prepared to pay a transfer fee now and has offered him a three-year contract worth €6 million per season. According to Galetti, David might consider leaving Europe if no other club matches this lucrative offer before the summer transfer window.

While David’s goal-scoring prowess is undeniable, Arsenal must carefully assess whether he fits their long-term plans before making a move. The Gunners have a clear strategy for building a competitive squad, and any addition must align with their tactical vision and team dynamics. Although David would undoubtedly bolster their attacking options, Arsenal will likely weigh the financial and sporting aspects of competing for his signature against the aggressive approach of Al Nassr.