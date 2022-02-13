Report – Alexandre Lacazette enters the plans of La Liga side

Alexandre Lacazette will be a free agent at the end of this season unless something serious happens.
The Frenchman has been at Arsenal since 2017, but he has not been offered a new deal by the Gunners yet.
He has been the club’s captain since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the armband.
The former Lyon star is also the most senior striker at the club and has been getting more than enough playing minutes.
He cannot argue that his goal records don’t justify the time he has been given on the pitch.
While Arsenal might allow him to leave and sign a replacement, there are clubs around the continent who remain keen to sign him up.
As a prospective free agent, he can talk to them from now on and he will probably be spoilt for choice at the end of the season.
A return to his hometown club, Lyon has been in the rumour mill, but they might have to fight with Sevilla to sign him.
Fichajes.net says the Spanish club has plans to add a new attacker to their squad, and they have added him and others to their wishlist.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Lacazette is one of Arsenal’s highest earners and his next club will struggle to pay what he earns at the Emirates now.
He might also need to lower his demands to get a deal sorted, but that would be a personal issue for him and his prospective employers.
As Arsenal fans, all we want from him is a good performance in the remaining matches of this season.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
We should and I think need to try keep lacazette, or were screwed as I can’t see anyone coming as good as him the now, for 1 where’s the funds and also who’s the replacement, were actually just giving great players away for free for other clubs to probably laugh at us as we won’t see them doing it for us, aubameyang cmon free to Barcelona to get a £85 million release clause slapped on him, other clubs see what our manager and club don’t , and it’s becoming a joke, sign for arsenal and leave for free wtf or go on loan and never be seen playing ,cmon get a grip .
I’m not surprised at a Fan like you, no proper research done and you come in here condemning Arsenal,
Barcelona is known to put heavy release clause on their players, check Dembele’s and how much he’s worth now,
Griezmann , Arthur and so on.
I have said from a long time. We should be trying martinelli upfront. Why not try pepe as well.
I think if we get champions league we should also go all out for haaaland. Infer him ridiculous wages.
Another crazy idea go in for Harry kane . He is a gooner and a darn decent striker.
Isak is not worh £60m or £70m. Would rather let balogan lead the line then waste that money