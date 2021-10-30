Report – Alexandre Lacazette has made a decision on his Arsenal future

Alexandre Lacazette has decided to leave Arsenal and the former Lyon striker could end up in Spain, according to reports.

The Frenchman is in the last year of his current deal at Arsenal and he hasn’t been among the starters at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has generally chosen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the lone striker and this has seen Lacazette’s game time reduced.

The club already has plans to replace him, but his good form in the Carabao Cup and some Premier League matches might see him given a second chance.

However, Fichajes.net reports that he has decided to leave Arsenal and he has serious interest from Atletico Madrid.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 30, Lacazette is approaching the end of his career and Arsenal has had their fair share of players in that age range struggling at the club.

Eddie Nketiah is also facing an exit because of an expiring contract, but it is better to give the 22-year-old a new deal than Lacazette.

If Nketiah also leaves, then Arsenal should be preparing a good sum of money to sign a top striker when the next summer transfer window opens.

Laca has shown his quality in flashes, but he has never been a striker that would score as many goals as Arsenal requires and we can only wish him the best for the future.