Report – Arsenal adds Wolves defender to their shopping list

Arsenal is interested in signing Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri as they search for a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Gunners have primarily used Jakub Kiwior as their main left-back this season, with Zinchenko not considered reliable.

TBR Football reveals that Arsenal is impressed with Ait-Nouri, who is considered one of the finest full-backs in the Premier League, and several elite clubs are monitoring him.

Arsenal believes he would be a good fit for their squad and is keen to pursue his signature.

There is an expectation that Ait-Nouri would be willing to move to a bigger club like Arsenal, which is encouraging news for the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has done a brilliant job as our main left-back for much of this season, but that is not his natural spot, and Ait-Nouri will do a much better job in that role.

The 22-year-old has already played almost 80 Premier League appearances for Wolves and will have time to develop into a much better player when he joins the club.

Wolves know they have a fine player on their hands, and we expect them to ask for a good fee before letting one of their main assets go.

