Report – Arsenal agree deal to sign coveted target

Arsenal has reportedly agreed to a deal in principle to add Mykhaylo Mudryk to their squad in January, according to a report.

The Gunners are one of the clubs chasing the signature of the Ukrainian and several reports install them as favourites to win the race for his signature.

He also seems keen on a move to the Emirates, which could make completing the transfer easy for Arsenal, but Shakhtar Donetsk has yet to be keen to offload him, and they are looking for a significant fee to allow him to leave.

A report via The Sun now claims the attacker is set to join the Gunners, who have reached an agreement with his employers in principle to add him to their squad.

However, both clubs have not agreed on a fee, and they will continue to talk over the final amount.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk has been one of the finest attackers in Europe for some time now, and Arsenal will be more than happy to add him to their squad.

Fans would be delighted to hear that a move for him is close and will pray both clubs can reach an agreement so that he can join them in the next transfer window.