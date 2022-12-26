Report – Arsenal agree deal to sign coveted target

Arsenal has reportedly agreed to a deal in principle to add Mykhaylo Mudryk to their squad in January, according to a report.
The Gunners are one of the clubs chasing the signature of the Ukrainian and several reports install them as favourites to win the race for his signature.
He also seems keen on a move to the Emirates, which could make completing the transfer easy for Arsenal, but Shakhtar Donetsk has yet to be keen to offload him, and they are looking for a significant fee to allow him to leave.
A report via The Sun now claims the attacker is set to join the Gunners, who have reached an agreement with his employers in principle to add him to their squad.
However, both clubs have not agreed on a fee, and they will continue to talk over the final amount.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Mudryk has been one of the finest attackers in Europe for some time now, and Arsenal will be more than happy to add him to their squad.
Fans would be delighted to hear that a move for him is close and will pray both clubs can reach an agreement so that he can join them in the next transfer window.
Its going to be a good addition. However we still lack a proper forward.
Well, from what I have read of this transfer, Arsenal have agreed terms with the player.
What they have NOT agreed upon is the TRANSFER FEE!!!!
The lad looks to be a good player, who plays on the left wing.
Isn’t that where Martinelli plays?
So will we be paying around $60m for a Martinelli replacement, (or maybe for a Saka replacement).
we still have NO cover for Partey, or for Xhaka either.
I really think we will see what the impact of losing Jesus has upon us when we play West Ham later today..
If we also lose either Xhaka or Partey, I think we might well implode!!!!!!
Remove all these negative taught. This player is the real deal for arsenal. Then owe look for patey assistant.
Sky sports reporting Martinelli close on new contract ,so unless saka isnt signing ,like you I’m not sure why we are going after him .
Nothing negative in what he said just good old common sense.
It’s an excellent start getting out of the starting block, surely a powerful midfielder must be on the card.