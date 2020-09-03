Report – Arsenal agree to deal with Italian side for Uruguayan midfielder

Arsenal has reportedly agreed on a deal with Fiorentina for the transfer of Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan is set to leave the Emirates after two seasons with the Gunners and Arteta will not stand in his way.

After joining the club from Sampdoria in 2018, he enjoyed a very successful first season that saw the Gunners reach the final of the Europa League.

However, his second season was a more frustrating one for him and the club, and he has never really managed to convince Mikel Arteta of his talents and suitability to the Spaniard’s system.

Labaro Viola claims that Arsenal and the Italians have already reached an agreement over his transfer.

He will join them on loan for 8 million euros and the transfer will be made permanent at the end of the season for 16 million euros.

The agreement to sign him permanently is obligatory rather than optional.

It then adds that the transfer is being held up by the impending arrival of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid because Arteta will not allow Torreira to leave when he is short of options in midfield.

Selling Torreira will free up space on the Arsenal wage bill and it will also help the club raise some funds as they seek to add more players to their team.