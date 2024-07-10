Report – Arsenal agrees deal to offload defensive flop

Arsenal has agreed to a deal to offload Nuno Tavares this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The left-back spent the last two seasons out on loan and flopped at Nottingham Forest in the previous campaign.

The Gunners hoped he would do well and that Forest would sign him permanently, but he rarely played and returned to the Emirates.

Tavares recently expressed his desire to have another chance to prove his worth at the Emirates. However, he is no longer part of the Arsenal project.

The Portuguese left-back entered the radar of Lazio recently, and the Serie A club quickly accelerated their interest in his signature.

In the last few days, they have been speaking to Arsenal and have finally reached an agreement to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy.

Romano reveals that both parties have agreed for Tavares to move to Lazio on loan, with the Italians obligated to pay around 7 million euros to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It feels good to offload one of the players we do not need, and we expect Tavares to be delighted about this development.

The defender can still do well in another league and had a good loan spell in France with Olympique Marseille, so he probably is not built for Premier League football.

