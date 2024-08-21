Report – Arsenal agrees to sell promising youngster

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino is set to join Deportivo La Coruña for £1 million.

The 20-year-old midfielder is considered one of the most promising talents in Arsenal’s academy and has spent the last few seasons gaining experience on loan.

Although Mikel Arteta handed him his senior debut, Patino has yet to convince the manager that he deserves a permanent spot in the Gunners’ first team.

Patino has long been regarded as one of Arsenal’s brightest prospects, and it was expected that he would attract significant interest this summer.

However, Premier League clubs have shown limited interest, and none have pursued him as strongly as he might have hoped.

Determined to secure regular playing time, Patino is now on the verge of a move to Spanish second-division side Deportivo La Coruña.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal has agreed to sell him for £1 million, including a sell-on clause, with negotiations in advanced stages.

Patino is ready to restart his career in Spain, prioritising consistent game time over remaining in England.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino has shown much promise since his days in our youth team and the smart thing to do is to offload him now and that sell-on clause could prove lucrative.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…