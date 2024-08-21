Report – Arsenal agrees to sell promising youngster

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino is set to join Deportivo La Coruña for £1 million.
The 20-year-old midfielder is considered one of the most promising talents in Arsenal’s academy and has spent the last few seasons gaining experience on loan.
Although Mikel Arteta handed him his senior debut, Patino has yet to convince the manager that he deserves a permanent spot in the Gunners’ first team.
Patino has long been regarded as one of Arsenal’s brightest prospects, and it was expected that he would attract significant interest this summer.
However, Premier League clubs have shown limited interest, and none have pursued him as strongly as he might have hoped.
Determined to secure regular playing time, Patino is now on the verge of a move to Spanish second-division side Deportivo La Coruña.
According to The Athletic, Arsenal has agreed to sell him for £1 million, including a sell-on clause, with negotiations in advanced stages.
Patino is ready to restart his career in Spain, prioritising consistent game time over remaining in England.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Patino has shown much promise since his days in our youth team and the smart thing to do is to offload him now and that sell-on clause could prove lucrative.
We have a great academy. Fantastic “wonderkids”! Why do they all leave since Arteta took over?
Oh yes, I remember. Arteta would rather buy 28 year old Spanish players
Or he just wasn’t good enough for Arsenal
I think it’s the similarity in the name Arsenal and Arteta that makes people think every single think happening in the club is because of Arteta, lol.
Much the same as Arsene and Arsenal in the past Daulat.
Dougal,
Have you thought that Patino isn’t good enough to play for Arsenal? Let’s be honest, at a million pounds, its hardly a fortune and a career in the Spanish second division which isn’t Real Madrid.
To all these people that rave on about what a great job Arteta is doing at Arsenal.
Yes he’s certainly helped turn them into challengers again. (Still no Premier League trophy though).
But certainly one of the things that can and should be leveled at Arteta, is the fact that no Academy player as come through in all his time there.
And please don’t give me the line, but some of the academy players train a lot with the first team squad. So what, big deal.
Last season for instance, instead of keeping Elmeny and Cedric on the bench, that was the perfect opportunity to have a couple of the academy players on the bench.
What’s the point in having an academy, if all that happens is other teams end up benefitting from Arsenal academy’s hard work.
There’s nothing a fan likes more than to see home grown players making it into the first team.
The way Arteta treated Smith Row was shameful at times. The player that should have been sold was Viera, no doubt about it.
I hope that’s one heck of a sell-on clause.
Is/was Patino worse than Vierra? We keep a proven dudd in Vierra and sell a promising player (again) from our academy. Like someone said, last season we sat Cedric and Elnenny on the bench and never played them. Have we no accademy players, who could do that and grow into the team? If we haven’t, WHY?
Sad to see him go, especially if the fee is true, as I thought he would be Partey’s eventual replacement.
i remember a quote from his manager at Swansea last season saying about half way through the season that Patino had not developed his ‘out-of-possession game’ since arriving, at that point I knew he had no future in an Arteta system
good luck to him, the £1m fee with sell-on is obviously in the hope that his new team can develop his clear talent and on-sell for a profit for both parties
however as stated there was no realistic prospect to Arsenal first team given those comments
We whine too much as Arsenal fans don’t we? End of story.
Wish him the best. If it was only 1 or 2 academy players it would be one thing, however NOT ONE under Arteta is worrying. Walters was on the bench 20 times last season; he could not finish even 1 of those matches?
It seems there is little appetite to develop academy talent within the first team; either they are ready for first team or they are sold off to other clubs.
Much easier to buy players then for the coaching staff to maximize academy resources.
No one is asking for academy players to get promoted into the rotation, but certainly 2 could have replaced Elneny and Cedric and had no impact on results or league finish.