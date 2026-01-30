Report: Arsenal already considering replacements for summer arrival

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up their options in the transfer market ahead of the summer window. The Gunners are said to be surveying the midfield market amid the possibility of a player departure. Christian Nørgaard was only signed in the summer of 2025, yet reports have already begun linking him with a move away from the club.

That speculation is not without reason. The Danish international has largely been on the periphery of Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up this season. He has made just 12 appearances across all competitions, with only half of those coming from the start. Signed as an understudy to Martin Zubimendi, Nørgaard has found regular minutes hard to come by, while there have been suggestions that Arteta does not fully trust him.

Nørgaard’s future already in doubt

According to Football London, a summer exit is becoming an increasingly realistic possibility for Nørgaard, with Arsenal already considering potential replacements. The report suggests the club are planning ahead should the midfielder seek a move in search of more regular football.

That same report also links Arsenal with Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi. The Gunners are said to be among several Premier League clubs monitoring the 20 year old, alongside Chelsea and Manchester United. Securing his signature would not be straightforward, however, with Freiburg reportedly reluctant to part with their academy graduate.

Arsenal linked with midfield reinforcements

Freiburg are believed to be demanding in excess of 50 million euros for the Swiss midfielder. Manzambi is currently enjoying a breakout campaign in Germany, having made 26 appearances so far this season and registering six goal contributions across all competitions. His progress has not gone unnoticed, and Arsenal’s interest underlines their intention to strengthen again in midfield.

While Arsenal have largely stayed under the radar during the January window, all signs point towards another busy summer. Several players could be set to move on, while reinforcements are expected as Arteta continues to shape his squad.

The coming months could therefore be pivotal, not just for Nørgaard’s future, but for the overall direction of Arsenal’s midfield heading into next season.

I would love to hear your thoughts on Arsenal’s summer plans. Which position do you want the club to prioritise?

