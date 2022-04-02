Report – Arsenal already lining up a potential replacement for Saka

Since Bukayo Saka broke into the Arsenal first team, he has been the envy of other clubs around Europe.

The Englishman has been improving in every campaign and he is now one of Arsenal’s most important players.

The Gunners are rebuilding their team and Saka is the man driving the most positive change on the field.

He signed his current deal in 2020 and he is due for a new and improved one, which the club might already be working on.

However, it remains unclear what the player’s plan is, especially if Arsenal doesn’t make the top four.

Fichajes.net claims the Gunners will hand him a new deal soon, but if he chooses to leave the club instead, they have a replacement for him.

They like Ajax’s Antony and they will sign the Brazilian as a substitute for Saka if the Englishman leaves the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of our finest players and we need to keep hold of the attacker no matter what.

At the moment, it is unthinkable that he will want to leave the club, but things could change and we need to plan for the worst.

Antony could be a good replacement for him, although the Brazilian would not be cheap.