Report – Arsenal and Chelsea tracking South American youngster

Arsenal has a strong reputation for giving opportunities to young players, whether they were developed at the Emirates or signed from other clubs.

Mikel Arteta has maintained that tradition, and he could add a new talent to his squad in January or at the end of the season.

An exclusive report from Caught Offside claims that the Gunners are interested in signing Bologna’s Santiago Castro.

The 20-year-old is currently one of the finest talents in Italy and was part of the team that faced Liverpool in the Champions League this season.

Arsenal and Chelsea are two Premier League clubs closely monitoring him, recognising that he could be a valuable addition to their squads.

The Gunners will continue to keep an eye on the Argentina youth international, and if he continues to improve, they may look to add him to their squad in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 20, Castro is already doing well in Italy, and several top clubs are looking to sign him.

This shows that he is a talented lad, and he might develop further if we bring him to London and make him a member of our squad.

We have some very good attackers at the moment and he must work hard to make the team if he joins us now.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…