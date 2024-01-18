Report – Arsenal and Tottenham following La Liga attacker

Arsenal has been actively scouting players from Real Sociedad, with midfielder Martin Zubimendi being a prominent target for the Gunners. Zubimendi has been delivering outstanding performances in the midfield for the La Liga side, drawing interest from several top European clubs. Arsenal is reportedly considering triggering his release clause in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, Zubimendi is not the only player from Real Sociedad catching the eye of Mikel Arteta’s team. According to a report in The Sun, Arsenal is also interested in signing winger Ander Barrenetxea. The 22-year-old has been a key player for Real Sociedad, contributing significantly to their success in securing a top-four finish in Spain last season.

While Arsenal already boasts talented attackers in their squad, the pursuit of players like Barrenetxea underscores the club’s commitment to strengthening its depth across all areas of the pitch. Adding him to the Emirates Stadium would provide Arteta with additional quality options in the attacking department.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some fine forwards in our squad, no doubt about that, but we need more players in the group to offer us greater options.

This is necessary because we play many competitive games in a season, which could increase next term.

MID-SEASON Report – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan looking back at how the Gunners performed in the first half of the 2023/24 season

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…