Report – Arsenal and Tottenham monitoring Bundesliga attacker

Florian Wirtz is having an outstanding season with Bayer Leverkusen and is emerging as one of the top talents who might leave the Bundesliga shortly.

Under the guidance of manager Xabi Alonso, the young attacker is flourishing, and his impressive performances have garnered attention from some of the top clubs in Europe.

A report on Sport Witness suggests that Arsenal is among the teams interested in acquiring him if the opportunity arises. Additionally, Tottenham is considering Wirtz, which has sparked a potential bidding war between the North London clubs.

Arsenal is known for nurturing top talents and offers an attractive destination for emerging stars in European football. With Mikel Arteta at the helm, the Gunners have been making strides, and joining Arsenal could provide Wirtz with a promising spell in the Premier League.

However, Tottenham is also in a positive phase, and the opportunity they present might be compelling enough for Wirtz to seriously consider.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We and Tottenham have been doing well recently, so Wirtz will be moving to an in form team if he joins either of us.

The German is more exciting than Kai Havertz, who came through the ranks at the same club, and we must do our best to win the race for his signature.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…