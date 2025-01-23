Report – Arsenal are interested in signing Inter Milan ace

A new name has recently surfaced in Arsenal’s transfer links, unsurprisingly a striker. TV Play has reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram during this window, with Mikel Arteta said to be an admirer of the French forward. However, the report also claims that any attempts to secure Thuram’s services this month will likely be blocked by Inter Milan, who have no intention of selling him in January. That said, the situation could change in the summer, with Inter reportedly willing to consider offers of around €70 million.

Having joined Inter on a free transfer in 2023, Thuram has quickly become a fan favourite. He has particularly excelled in his second season at the club, already equalling his Serie A goal tally from last year with 13 goals in 21 matches. This makes him the second-highest scorer in Serie A this campaign—a testament to his quality and consistency.

If Arsenal are to pull off this deal, it seems more likely to happen in the summer. However, it’s clear that reinforcements are needed immediately, and a signing this month remains crucial to the club’s ambitions.