Report – Arsenal are interested in signing Inter Milan ace

The long-term injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus have intensified a need that was already evident even before their setbacks. As a result, Arsenal have spent the majority of this transfer window actively pursuing attacking reinforcements, with a striker being the top priority. From physically imposing profiles like Benjamin Sesko to more diminutive ones like Jonathan David or Matheus Cunha, the club has been linked with numerous names but has yet to secure a signing. With the transfer window open until 3rd February, Gooners will be hoping this situation changes soon as the team pushes to finish the campaign with silverware.
