Marcus Thuram
Report – Arsenal are interested in signing Inter Milan ace

The long-term injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus have intensified a need that was already evident even before their setbacks. As a result, Arsenal have spent the majority of this transfer window actively pursuing attacking reinforcements, with a striker being the top priority. From physically imposing profiles like Benjamin Sesko to more diminutive ones like Jonathan David or Matheus Cunha, the club has been linked with numerous names but has yet to secure a signing. With the transfer window open until 3rd February, Gooners will be hoping this situation changes soon as the team pushes to finish the campaign with silverware.

A new name has recently surfaced in Arsenal’s transfer links, unsurprisingly a striker. TV Play has reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram during this window, with Mikel Arteta said to be an admirer of the French forward. However, the report also claims that any attempts to secure Thuram’s services this month will likely be blocked by Inter Milan, who have no intention of selling him in January. That said, the situation could change in the summer, with Inter reportedly willing to consider offers of around €70 million.

Marcus Thuram for France
Having joined Inter on a free transfer in 2023, Thuram has quickly become a fan favourite. He has particularly excelled in his second season at the club, already equalling his Serie A goal tally from last year with 13 goals in 21 matches. This makes him the second-highest scorer in Serie A this campaign—a testament to his quality and consistency.

If Arsenal are to pull off this deal, it seems more likely to happen in the summer. However, it’s clear that reinforcements are needed immediately, and a signing this month remains crucial to the club’s ambitions.

