Report – Arsenal battling Aston Villa for Ligue 1 star

One of the finest forwards in Ligue 1 this season is Lens star Lois Openda and he is on the radar of Arsenal.

The Belgian has scored 17 goals this term and is among the leading scorers in the French top flight.

He seems set to become the next player imported to the Premier League from the French top flight.

Arsenal has watched him and seems convinced he can improve their squad and a new report via The Daily Mail reveals they will try to add him to Mikel Arteta’s group.

However, they are not alone, with Aston Villa reportedly also keen to add him to their group.

The Villans are making good progress under Unai Emery and the Spaniard will be backed with new signings when the term ends.

One of them could be Openda and they are confident they can beat the league leaders to win the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have Folarin Balogun among the leading scorers in France. Why do we want to add another player from the same competition to our squad?

Balogun is one of our own and it would be much better to give him chances to play instead of moving for an entirely new player.

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Man City) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…