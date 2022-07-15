Report – Arsenal battling Crystal Palace for teenage defender

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in signing Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, according to the Evening Standard.

The 19-year-old spent the last campaign on loan at Huddersfield Town and he did well.

Ideally, he should be in the Chelsea first team for this campaign, however, that will unlikely be the case.

The Blues are close to adding Kalidou Koulibaly to their squad and he will not be the only top defender that moves to Stamford Bridge.

They are also interested in Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe. This is a clear sign that they will not have the space to blood Colwill and he could leave.

Standard Sport claims Arsenal is not the only club looking to add him to their squad.

Crystal Palace is reportedly leading the race for his signature as Patrick Vieira continues adding some top young players to his group.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Colwill was one of the finest players in the Championship last season and a move to the EPL is his natural next step.

However, we have to be prepared to pay a good transfer fee and to convince him that he will play regularly.

If we cannot promise him playing time, Palace will likely win the race for his signature.