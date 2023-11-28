Report – Arsenal battling Manchester City for 15-year-old Dane

Arsenal and Manchester City have shown interest in the 15-year-old Denmark youth international, Tristan Aldcroft Panduro.

The talented youngster, who captains the U16 side and has been performing well for his country, has attracted attention from top clubs across Europe. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal, among others, has been closely monitoring him during recent international games.

Panduro currently plays for the youth teams of FC Copenhagen, demonstrating his skills at levels beyond his age group. With Arsenal expressing a keen interest, he could potentially join their youth ranks and follow the path of previous Danish sensations, such as Chido Obi-Martin.

Notably, the report mentions that Panduro is also eligible to play for England due to his mother’s nationality, adding another dimension to the potential move and making a switch to a Premier League club even more appealing.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 15, Tristan Aldcroft Panduro is already doing an amazing job as a fast-developing youngster.

However, if we add him to our group now, we expect him to play for our youth team and work his way into the senior side.

He will want to weigh his options and ensure he has a good chance of progressing on our books before joining us.

