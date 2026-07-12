Report: Arsenal beat top clubs to sign former Tottenham youngster

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on another exciting academy addition after emerging as favourites to sign former Tottenham Hotspur defender Elijah Upson.

According to SportsView, the Gunners have won the race for the highly-rated 18-year-old centre-back following his departure from Spurs, despite significant interest from clubs across England and Europe.

Arsenal reportedly win race for highly-rated defender

According to the report, Upson allowed his Tottenham scholarship to expire after rejecting the club’s offer of a professional contract.

That decision is said to have sparked widespread interest, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton all attempting to secure his signature.

The report also claims Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, along with Ligue 1 side Monaco, all made offers before the teenager opted to continue his development with Arsenal after visiting the club’s Sobha Realty Training Centre.

Should the move be completed, it would represent another impressive piece of academy recruitment by Arsenal as they continue strengthening their youth ranks.

Familiar family connection

There is also a notable Arsenal connection.

Upson is the son of former England international Matthew Upson, who began his Premier League career with the Gunners under Arsène Wenger before enjoying a successful top-flight career elsewhere.

The younger Upson has already represented England at Under-18 level and is regarded as one of the country’s most promising young defenders.

He combines his imposing physical presence with outstanding pace, having previously been a national schools 100-metre sprint champion.

His athleticism, aerial ability and composure in possession are believed to have attracted interest from several elite clubs before Arsenal reportedly won the race for his signature.

The report also suggests the arrival of Upson could help offset the expected departure of Hale End prospect Kyran Thompson, who has been linked with a move away from north London this summer.

As things stand, however, Arsenal have yet to officially announce the signing, so supporters may have to wait a little longer before any deal is confirmed.

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