Report – Arsenal bids £13.6 million for exciting 17-year-old forward

Joelson Fernandes has emerged as an Arsenal summer transfer target in recent weeks and it seems that the Gunners are edging closer to completing a move for him.

According to Portuguese outlet, TVI 24, Arsenal have made their interest known to Sporting Lisbon after they tabled a bid of £13.6 million for his signature.

The Gunners are looking to take advantage of his contract situation at the Portuguese side to land him.

Sporting is in talks with the teenager about extending his current deal with them and the Portuguese side hopes to increase his current release clause as well.

However, there has been no breakthrough in talks yet and Football London claims that Kia Joorabchian, who is the player’s agent, is jetting to Portugal for the continuation of the contract talks.

It further claims that Sporting might be forced to accept Arsenal’s offer because they are no closer to agreeing on a new deal for the teenage star.

Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Joe Willock are good examples of Arsenal giving chances to youngsters in their team in recent seasons and they will be hoping that it may convince Fernandes to snub a new Sporting deal and move to the Emirates instead.