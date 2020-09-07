Report – Arsenal change their mind on defender’s future

Sky Sports via The Metro is claiming that Arsenal has decided not to let Rob Holding leave them again this summer.

The Englishman had been expected to leave the Emirates this summer for a loan spell at Newcastle United as competition for a place became even more fierce at the Emirates.

Arsenal has added at least three new defenders from the January transfer window as Pablo Mari has now been joined by Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, who returns from his loan spell at Saint Etienne.

The Gunners now have a large roster of centre backs to choose from and some of them will be allowed to leave.

Holding is highly-rated at the Emirates, but the Gunners had wanted him to join the Magpies so that he can get enough playing time this season.

He has been one of the better defenders at the club and he is probably being rewarded for his fine performances under Mikel Arteta.

Other defenders at Arsenal who might become available to leave because of this decision including Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Sokratis Papastathopoulous and Sead Kolasinac.

Sokratis has already become a target for Napoli (Goal), while Kolasinac is wanted back in Germany by his former club, Schalke 04 (The Sun).