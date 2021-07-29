Report – Arsenal considering another Odegaard loan deal

Arsenal is considering another loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder, Martin Odegaard in this transfer window.

The Norwegian spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates and he was a shining light in the Arsenal team.

They have remained interested in his return even though he favours breaking into the Real Madrid first team.

With Carlo Ancelotti now the manager, the Norwegian will feel he has the chance to get a fresh start at Madrid.

However, that hasn’t stopped Arsenal from being interested in him and they are set to launch another bid to bring him to London.

Verified Portuguese journalist and transfer insider, Pedro Almeida has delivered an update on Arsenal’s interest on Twitter and he claims the Gunners are set to make a return for him.

He says they will make an offer of a loan deal with the option of a permanent transfer.

Real Madrid wants the Norwegian to be a part of their plans going forward and it remains unclear if they will accept such a proposal from Arsenal.

However, he would not want another campaign without regular football and that could see him push to return to the Emirates knowing that he would get the playing time that he craves.