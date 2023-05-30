Report – Arsenal content to offload Tierney to Premier League rival

Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain as the summer approaches.

The left-back saw a significant decrease in playing time following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last season, resulting in a diminished role throughout the campaign.

This sharp decline is unexpected for a player who was regarded as one of the league’s best in previous seasons.

Despite Tierney offering stronger defensive capabilities, Mikel Arteta appears to favour Zinchenko, leading to speculation that Arsenal may part ways with the Scottish defender.

Football Insider has been reporting on interest in Tierney from Newcastle United, and their latest update suggests that Arsenal is open to selling him.

According to the report, the Gunners would be willing to offload the full-back if Newcastle can meet their demands with a suitable offer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney deserves to play and we all know this, but it might not be advisable to lose him when we know we have several competitions to play next season.

He is a superb backup and Nuno Tavares cannot fill the role he plays at the Emirates.

However, we back the club to make the right decision on his future, knowing we need to have a strong squad to compete for silverware next season.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…