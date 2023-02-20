Report – Arsenal continue to scout Spanish youngster

Ivan Fresneda sparked a transfer frenzy in the last transfer window, but he will remain at Real Valladolid until the end of the season.

He was expected to make a decision on his future in that window, but it has yet to happen and clubs will come forward for his signature in the summer.

Arsenal remains interested, even though they face competition from the likes of Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed the Gunners have continued to scout the 18-year-old as they prepare to sign him in the summer.

He writes in his column on Caughtoffisde:

“Despite reports to the contrary, at the moment I’m not aware of any negotiation between Arsenal and Inter for Dumfries.

“They are exploring right back options and Ivan Fresneda remains appreciated, they are sending scouts regularly to follow him, but Dumfries has completely different value for Inter and at the moment his situation is still quiet.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the best destinations for any young talent that wants to develop into a world-class player and Mikel Arteta continues to prove he is a youth-friendly manager.

Fresneda will look at our team and see how many young talents have been given the chance to play often and that will motivate him to choose us as his next destination.

——————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – “Rollercoaster and emotional”

Mikel Arteta was interviewed just after seeing his team complete an amazing comeback at Aston Villa

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids