Report – Arsenal continues to monitor special Real Madrid player

Arsenal is actively seeking new players to bolster their squad in the summer and continue their rebuilding process.

Regardless of their performance in the current Premier League season, it’s anticipated that the Gunners will prioritise strengthening their team.

Gone are the days when Arsenal hesitated to invest in top players from big clubs; they have demonstrated a willingness to break their transfer record, as evidenced by their acquisition of Declan Rice.

The prospect of spending money on valuable players is now embraced by the club.

Reports from Cadena Ser suggest that Arsenal is eyeing a summer move for a Real Madrid player, specifically Rodrygo.

The Brazilian winger remains a significant player for Madrid but could potentially be sacrificed if Kylian Mbappe joins the club.

With Mbappe contemplating a contract offer from Madrid, it’s widely expected that he will become their next high-profile signing.

In such a scenario, Rodrygo might find playing time limited, prompting interest from clubs like Arsenal, who are reportedly among several clubs monitoring his situation and considering adding him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rodrygo is an outstanding player, and he will do a fantastic job for us if we add him to our group.

We are now one of the teams to join, and if we can offer him a good wage, we should convince him to join other Brazilian players in London.

