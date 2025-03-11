Report – Arsenal continues to watch red-hot Barcelona star

Arsenal remains one of the clubs monitoring Raphinha, who has reached an impressive level of performance this season.

The Brazilian winger has long been on Arsenal’s radar, with the Gunners first expressing interest during his time at Leeds United in the Premier League. Their pursuit of him is not new, but despite their previous efforts, he opted to move to Spain, where he has since established himself at Barcelona.

Now 28, Raphinha has been in exceptional form this season, playing a crucial role in Barcelona’s campaign. The Catalan club remains a strong contender for both La Liga and the Champions League, and his contributions have been a significant factor in their success. His consistency and impact on the pitch have elevated his status, making him an even more desirable target for top European clubs.

Barcelona are keen to retain him, and the player himself is fully committed to establishing a lasting legacy at the club. However, this has not deterred other teams from expressing interest in acquiring his services. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, have been closely tracking his performances throughout the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to make another attempt to secure his signature when the current campaign concludes. The Gunners see Raphinha as a potential key addition to their squad, one who could provide a significant attacking boost as they continue their push to challenge for major honours.

Despite Arsenal’s clear admiration, securing his transfer would be far from straightforward. Barcelona have no intention of letting him go easily, particularly given his form and importance to their current project. Furthermore, Raphinha himself remains dedicated to proving his worth at the club. Convincing both him and Barcelona to agree to a transfer will require significant effort, both financially and in terms of sporting ambition.

While signing Raphinha would undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal, they will face fierce competition and a difficult negotiation process if they are to bring him to North London.