Report – Arsenal cools interest in Premier League attacker

Arsenal has been tracking Ivan Toney for at least a year, and he was considered the best choice for their number nine role at the end of the 2022/2023 season.

A lengthy ban, which covered the first half of last season, prevented him from moving to the Emirates, and he did not make a strong impression upon his return.

The Gunners have kept him on their wishlist as Brentford looks to offload him this summer before his contract expires in 2025.

Toney is still expected to leave, and several reports suggest he remains an important target for Arsenal.

However, just days before the new Premier League season begins, the Gunners have yet to intensify their interest in his signature.

While they continue to monitor him closely, an update from Independent Sport suggests that Toney is no longer a top priority at the Emirates.

Arsenal is exploring other targets and may not sign a striker this summer. If they do, it is unlikely to be Toney.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney has been one of the finest strikers in the Premier League, but he did not impress on his return in the second half of last season.

