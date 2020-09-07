Report – Arsenal could land their La Liga target for free

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Samuel Umtiti this summer as Barcelona is considering allowing him to leave for free.

This is according to Mundo Deportivo who claims that the defender has been placed on the transfer market by the Catalans, yet they haven’t had any offer for his services yet.

The Frenchman has been an Arsenal target for a very long time now.

The Gunners have been strengthening their team in this transfer window.

They will start the coming season with two new defenders as William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes joins them for the coming campaign.

They will also get rid of some of their current defensive options before the transfer window closes.

Umtiti hasn’t been their target for some time, but landing a defender of his quality for free might be too tempting not to accept.

He has been struggling with injuries for some time now and has barely played a large number of games over the past seasons.

However, he remains a top defender and Mikel Arteta might be able to better manage his workload to help him avoid having too many injuries.

Arsenal will want to keep winning trophies in the coming campaign and adding a winner like Umtiti will help.