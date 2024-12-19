Report – Arsenal could rescue struggling Chelsea star in January

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall played a pivotal role in Leicester City’s successful campaign to secure promotion back to the Premier League. The midfielder had already demonstrated significant promise before Leicester’s relegation, and his impressive performances in the Championship drew interest from several top-flight clubs. Ultimately, Dewsbury-Hall followed his Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca, to Chelsea during the summer transfer window. However, his time at Stamford Bridge has been challenging, as he has struggled to secure regular game time under Maresca.

According to Give Me Sport, Dewsbury-Hall has attracted interest from numerous clubs, with Arsenal reportedly among the potential suitors. The Gunners are currently in the market for a creative midfielder to serve as a backup and alternative to Martin Odegaard. Arsenal’s reliance on Odegaard was highlighted when the Norwegian playmaker was sidelined for around two months, during which the team struggled to generate creativity and maintain its attacking rhythm. The prospect of adding Dewsbury-Hall to their squad has gained traction as a result, with Arsenal possibly planning a January move for the Chelsea midfielder.

While Dewsbury-Hall possesses the technical ability and work rate to contribute effectively to Arsenal’s midfield, the situation is not without its complications. His opportunities at Chelsea have already been limited, and a switch to Arsenal could present similar challenges. At the Emirates, he would face stiff competition for minutes, particularly with Odegaard firmly established as the team’s first-choice attacking midfielder. Given this, Dewsbury-Hall might hesitate to make a move to another club where game time could be scarce.

Nevertheless, Arsenal’s interest suggests they see value in his potential to provide depth and support for their creative efforts. Whether Dewsbury-Hall would be open to such a move remains to be seen, but his ability to adapt and perform in a competitive environment could make him an asset if he chooses to join the Gunners.

