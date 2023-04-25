Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Report – Arsenal could return for Wolves star

Arsenal has revived their interest in Wolves star Pedro Neto as the Portuguese star continues to shine.

The attacker has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time and almost every summer, reports link him with a move to the Emirates.

The Sun reports that Arsenal still considers him good enough for their side, and the Gunners will push to make him their player in the summer.

It claims Mikel Arteta needs new wingers who will improve his options at the Emirates and considers Neto one man good enough for the job.

Arsenal will qualify for the Champions League next season and hopes Neto will be an important contributor to their success.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto has been one of the finest wingers in the Premier League for some time now and continues to deliver top performances for Wolves.

They are not as big as Arsenal and will not stand in his way if Neto decides he wants out at the end of this season.

However, we will likely be quoted a huge fee because he is one of the finest players in their squad and has proven he is a very good Premier League player.

Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League club offers record wages to player to ward off Arsenal interest
Report – Barcelona could sacrifice long-term Arsenal target
Mertesacker speaks up on managing Arsenal before Arteta was appointed

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Posted by

Tags Pedro Neto

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs