Report – Arsenal could return for Wolves star

Arsenal has revived their interest in Wolves star Pedro Neto as the Portuguese star continues to shine.

The attacker has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time and almost every summer, reports link him with a move to the Emirates.

The Sun reports that Arsenal still considers him good enough for their side, and the Gunners will push to make him their player in the summer.

It claims Mikel Arteta needs new wingers who will improve his options at the Emirates and considers Neto one man good enough for the job.

Arsenal will qualify for the Champions League next season and hopes Neto will be an important contributor to their success.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto has been one of the finest wingers in the Premier League for some time now and continues to deliver top performances for Wolves.

They are not as big as Arsenal and will not stand in his way if Neto decides he wants out at the end of this season.

However, we will likely be quoted a huge fee because he is one of the finest players in their squad and has proven he is a very good Premier League player.

