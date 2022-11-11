Report – Arsenal could sign two midfielders in January

Arsenal has been linked with two midfielders in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been atop the EPL table for much of this season, but they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup in midweek after Mikel Arteta made several changes to his squad.

That exit shows this Arsenal team lacks depth and they might need to do something about it in the January transfer window.

A move for new players will cost them money, but teams who win competitions have to bolster their squads.

Arsenal is prepared to start winning trophies and they have been tipped to sign two new midfielders.

A report on 90mins reveals the Gunners want to sign Youri Tielemans of Leicester City and Danilo of Palmeiras.

They targeted both players in the last transfer window, but neither joined.

Just Arsenal Opinion

A move for either in the winter transfer window will make us much stronger and better prepared for the challenges in the second half of the term.

We are in a good position to win the league now and to avoid the mistakes of past campaigns, we need to strengthen the group.

If we want to sign only one of them, Tielemans would be a better signing because he is an accomplished Premier League star.

