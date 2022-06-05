Report – Arsenal cuts down on their list of striker targets

Arsenal is making some progress in their bid to sign new players and bolster their squad in the next transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side has prioritised signing a new striker after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette within six months.

Express Sports is now reporting the Gunners have removed Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins from their shopping list.

This is because these players are considered hard to sign for Mikel Arteta’s men and they will now turn their attention to others on the list.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The transfer market is a tough one and our failure to qualify for the Champions League has limited our options even further.

Nevertheless, there are attackers out there that will still jump at the chance to join us if we get serious about signing them.

But signing a top striker who has other suitors among the Champions League clubs will demand that we commit a lot of money.

This is just one of the prices you pay for failing to make the UCL. However, we must ensure we sign players who will do the work when they join the team.

We struggled in the first half of the campaign, partly because our main striker, Aubameyang, didn’t seem very interested in scoring enough goals for the team.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Alfie and Daniel discuss the potential signing of Aaron Hickey from Bologna- How will fit into Arteta’s tactical plan?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section