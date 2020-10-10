Report – Arsenal determined to pay Mesut Ozil off in January

Mirror Sports reports that Arsenal is likely to pay off Mesut Ozil in January and the German might end up in the MLS.

Ozil has proven very tough to move on for the Gunners after he fell down the pecking order at the club.

One of the biggest show of a lack of confidence in him recently was the club leaving him out of the 25man squad for the Europa League this season.

He is now set to play almost no part for the club this season and they are still looking to get rid of him.

The report claims that the Gunners are keen to ensure that the German leaves them soon and they will look to reach an agreement with another team to offload him.

Teams in the MLS will struggle to pay his current £350,000-per-week wage, but Arsenal is determined that he leaves them to avoid paying his full £13m final year wage and may subsidise his salary.

Arteta has already secured more than enough options in midfield and it is still a mystery why Ozil will wants to remain at the Emirates especially as the club has shown they have no plans for him.