Report – Arsenal enquire about Barcelona flop

Arsenal’s search for a new attacker has seen them linked with a move for several players around Europe.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for new forwards after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could also leave the club in the summer.

Several players have been linked with a move to the Emirates, including Darwin Nunez and Ollie Watkins.

But they are not alone and a new name has joined the list, with Super Deporte claiming the Gunners are now in the running to sign Barcelona star, Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman only moved to the Spanish club in the summer on a free transfer from Lyon.

However, he has fallen behind Aubameyang in the pecking order and their manager, Xavi Hernandez, doesn’t seem to be a fan of his.

The report claims a move back to the Premier League is tempting for him and Arsenal has asked about adding him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Depay was in fine form at Lyon after struggling at Manchester United. The move to Barca was another chance for him to prove he can thrive at a big club, but he hasn’t succeeded.

It shows he is probably not cut out to play at a top club and that should concern Arsenal if they are serious about signing him.