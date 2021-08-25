Report – Arsenal eye a replacement for struggling Edu

Marc Overmars is being eyed by Arsenal as a replacement for Edu, according to the Daily Express.

Edu has been in charge of player recruitment at Arsenal since 2019 and has spent around £300million, yet Arsenal finished last season outside the European places and has lost their opening two league games of this campaign.

The former Gunner has been trusted to combine well with Mikel Arteta to bring success back to the club.

However, their trial-and-error approach has seen them land expensive flops like David Luiz and Willian.

Arsenal has spent around £130million in this transfer window to bring in some interesting players who are all under 24.

This approach is a gamble considering that the fans want the team to achieve success as soon as possible.

Their loss to Brentford and Chelsea in their two competitive games so far has left most Arsenal fans fearing for the worst.

The report claims that if the current signings all flop and leaves the club in a precarious position, Edu will be sacked and replaced with Overmars.

The former Arsenal man has been working at Ajax since 2019 and has kept them as one of the top sides in their country and in Europe.