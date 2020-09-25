Report – Arsenal eye a surprise move for Chelsea man

Sky Sports claims that Arsenal has added Jorginho to their list of transfer targets this summer as they brace themselves to lose Lucas Torreira.

The Gunners have had a busy transfer window, but more players are expected to join the club.

They want a midfielder before the transfer window shuts, both Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar have emerged as targets for them.

But the report is claiming that they have added Jorginho to the list as they prepare to sell Torreira to Atletico Madrid.

Mikel Arteta was part of the Manchester City coaching staff when Chelsea beat the Citizens to the signature of Jorginho in 2018 and he remains interested in the services of the Brazil-born Italy international.

Jorginho struggled to play for the Blues last season, but he has captained them in two games this season already.

It remains unclear if the Blues who have added several players to their team this season will be willing to sell him.

Arsenal can also ask for Thomas Partey in exchange for Torriera but it seems that Atletico will only sign the Uruguayan on-loan for the season and in a separate deal.

Money from the sale of Torriera is to be used to sign another midfielder and Arsenal might shop him around, with the Italian side, Torino still keen on landing him.