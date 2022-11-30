Report – Arsenal eyeing a move for Inter Milan midfielder

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs eyeing a move for Hakan Calhanoglu and the midfielder could make the move to the Emirates in January.

Mikel Arteta’s side is having a good season as they sit at the top of the Premier League table now, but they could be busy in January.

The Gunners targeted a new midfielder in the summer and continue to eye the likes of Youri Tielemans and Danilo, but Calhanoglu has caught their attention.

Inter Live names them as one of the clubs interested in signing the Turkish international who has been one of the finest players at his present club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calhanoglu has been a solid midfielder in Serie A for Inter Milan and he can do a job for us if he makes the move to the Emirates.

He is more experienced than most of our creative players, which could make him an instant starter.

However, he is already 28 and is older than the players we have been targeting recently, which means we will only sign him if Arteta insists he will be valuable to his team.

Otherwise, there would be other younger midfield talents who could also deliver for us on the market.

