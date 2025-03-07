Report – Arsenal eyeing a move for world-class Barcelona star

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Frenkie de Jong as the season progresses, with the Dutch midfielder continuing to prove why he is regarded as one of the best in his position.

Since joining Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, De Jong has established himself as a key figure in the Catalan club’s midfield. His technical ability, composure on the ball, and intelligence have made him one of the most highly rated midfielders in European football. Now, Arsenal are looking to bring him to the Emirates as they prepare for potential departures in their midfield.

The Gunners are expected to lose Jorginho and Thomas Partey, both of whom have played important roles in Mikel Arteta’s squad but may move on in the near future. With these impending changes, Arsenal are eager to strengthen their midfield and see De Jong as an ideal candidate to enhance their squad.

Arsenal have shown a preference for signing midfielders from La Liga in recent transfer windows. Last summer, they secured the services of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, adding a player with proven quality in Spanish football. In addition to De Jong, they have also been linked with another La Liga midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, who could also join as soon as the season concludes. However, given the demands of top-level football and the need for depth in midfield, Arsenal are unlikely to sign just one player for the position, and De Jong remains a priority target.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal is keen to make De Jong a part of their squad, believing that his arrival would bring both success and experience. Since his breakout season at Ajax, the Dutch international has continued to develop into one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the game. His ability to dictate play, retain possession under pressure, and contribute both defensively and offensively makes him an attractive option for any top club.

Arsenal’s interest in De Jong is a testament to their ambition, as signing a player of his calibre would represent a significant statement of intent. While securing his services may not be straightforward—given Barcelona’s reliance on him and the potential competition from other elite clubs—Arsenal’s pursuit of the midfielder suggests they are willing to invest in strengthening their squad for the future.

De Jong is widely regarded as a world-class player, and if Arsenal manage to bring him to the Premier League, it would be a major coup. His presence would add depth, technical quality, and tactical intelligence to Arteta’s squad, reinforcing their push for success in both domestic and European competitions.