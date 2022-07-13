Report – Arsenal fail to follow up interest in Ligue 1 target

Arsenal might have to return after 12 months to sign Rennes’ Lesley Ugochukwu as the France youth international is now set to remain at his present club for the rest of this season.

The 18-year-old looks set to become the next top young talent developed in France to make an impact in the world.

Arsenal is famed for being the best breeding ground for talented youngsters, and Ugochukwu was tipped to join them.

L’Equipe reported earlier in the year that Mikel Arteta’s side has an interest in him and could make him the next Patrick Vieira.

However, their interest seems to have cooled in recent months, and they have added Fabio Vieira to their squad in this transfer window.

Youri Tielemans could also join them before this window closes. If they intend to sign Ugochukwu, they might have to return with a bid next summer.

This is because All Nigeria Soccer insists he will stay at Rennes for the rest of this season, and he is an important member of their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ugochukwu looks like a very good young player, but he is not mature enough to play for us.

He has only a few senior appearances to his name, and we need players that can guarantee top performances for us now.

Not a youngster that we need to nurture to become who we need.

