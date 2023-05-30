Report – Arsenal fans strongly opposed to sale of experienced player

Arsenal fans are expressing their opposition to a report suggesting that the club might entertain the idea of selling Thomas Partey during the upcoming summer transfer window.
Since joining the Emirates, the Ghanaian midfielder has been a crucial player for the Gunners. However, towards the latter part of the recently concluded season, there were instances where Jorginho performed better when he replaced Partey in the starting lineup.
Arsenal is currently searching for midfielders and may make two high-profile signings before the transfer window closes. If this materialises, it could potentially reduce Partey’s playing time, leading to rumours that Mikel Arteta’s team might decide to capitalise on the opportunity to sell the former Atletico de Madrid player.
Nonetheless, The Sun has revealed that Arsenal fans strongly oppose this suggestion and have implored their team to refrain from considering the sale of the talented midfielder.
Fans firmly believe that Partey still possesses significant value and deem it a grave error for their club to part ways with him at this moment.
Although Jorginho brings something different to our midfield, Partey is still a player we can trust to shield the defence and break up opposition play as smoothly as possible.
The Ghanaian will not lack suitors if we place him on the market, but it is a decision we might regret because a replacement for him might need a lot of time to get used to how we play to make an impact.
That would be ludicrous, how could we sell our only world class player in the team.
He may be experiencing some female’s issues, hopes it can be resolved and as quickly as possible as he certainly seems distracted coming to the end of the campaign.
Our only world class player in the team?
Hard to comment on this in isolation. I love Partey and would not want to see him go for no reason. But he is 29 (I think) and if his sale allows us to buy Declan Rice AND Caseido, who are both investments for the future, I would be more open to it.
I suspect that’s exactly what Edu/Arteta are considering. Our potential defensive midfield pool would be Partey, Jorginho, Rice, Caicedo and don’t forget Elneny. Ben White has also played DM before. Rice, Caicedo and Jorginho would be enough players for vying for one position
Selling Partey would give us a chunk of money to put towards transfers. Add KT, Xhaka, Balogun, and a few others and we will have well over £80m to offset buys. This is all about the evolution of the team. Whilst it’s a wrench to allow Partey and KT to leave, all successful teams do this.
I feel like this Caicedo and Rice talk from our fanbase it a bit fantasy / FIFA video game excitement.
Rice we are talking about £90-£100 million talk.
Caicedo we couldn’t get for £80 million in January and went ahead to sign, re-sign and extend his contract at Brighton. Brighton are in Europe now and I don’t see them wanting to jeopardise their chances in there by selling their anchorman. We are now talking about £90-£100 million for him too.
So that’s about £200 million on two players. I can’t see how we can pull off such expensive signings in one window.
And on top of that we will won’t ever hear the end of “Arteta is a Cheque book, Pep’s / wannabe waterboy” from the (Arteta GrudgeStars). Then they will be demanding we win the EPL by 100 points, win the Champions league by 100 points, win the FA, Carling Cup and the World Cup to top it off. The unrealistic expectation from the Bashers would be rival a bodybuilder on steroids. 🤭
But back on a serious note. I can’t see us spending £200 million on just 2 players in one window. I might be proven wrong but I am a very realistic individual.
Selling Partey would be a massive mistake for Arsenal. He is an excellent defensive midfielder – you The Gunners cannot let Partey go unless they have someone as good or better to replace him.
On that topic, Arsenal are not getting Declan Rice. Arsenal are shopping in the 70-80 million/ 250,000 per week aisle. West Ham are going to demand 100 million for Rice and he is going to take a five-year, 400,000+ per week deal from Man U, Chelsea or perhaps PSG; who look to be retooling.
Caicedo is, at least, possible, but he is not the same kind of player as Partey. He might be ‘better’ as an all-around footballer, but at doing the job Arsenal need done, Partey is a must-keep, especially if, as if rumored, Xhaka leaves. Instability can be as deadly to a club (see Chelsea 2022/23) as underinvestment (Leicester 20/23).
Mateo Kovacic is available, as is Wilfried Ndidi and Amadou Onana. N’Golo Kante is also available, but he is a shadow of his former self. Reuben Neves is the most ‘Partey-like’ of potential replacements, but he will cost 90 + million. Manuel Locatelli might be available with Juventus’ issues around a point deduction, with Khephrem Thuram of Nice an up and coming player at that position.
There were times in the season, Thomas was clearly one of the top 3 midfielders in Europe. I strongly believe his poor form late in the season had a lot to do with him playing through injury.
All those arguments, some make about age is a nonsense. You keep & appreciate quality.
I cannot believe Arteta would contemplate selling a terrific player like Partey,but,then again, he seems intent on getting rid of Kieran Tierney!