Report – Arsenal fans strongly opposed to sale of experienced player

Arsenal fans are expressing their opposition to a report suggesting that the club might entertain the idea of selling Thomas Partey during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Since joining the Emirates, the Ghanaian midfielder has been a crucial player for the Gunners. However, towards the latter part of the recently concluded season, there were instances where Jorginho performed better when he replaced Partey in the starting lineup.

Arsenal is currently searching for midfielders and may make two high-profile signings before the transfer window closes. If this materialises, it could potentially reduce Partey’s playing time, leading to rumours that Mikel Arteta’s team might decide to capitalise on the opportunity to sell the former Atletico de Madrid player.

Nonetheless, The Sun has revealed that Arsenal fans strongly oppose this suggestion and have implored their team to refrain from considering the sale of the talented midfielder.

Fans firmly believe that Partey still possesses significant value and deem it a grave error for their club to part ways with him at this moment.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Jorginho brings something different to our midfield, Partey is still a player we can trust to shield the defence and break up opposition play as smoothly as possible.

The Ghanaian will not lack suitors if we place him on the market, but it is a decision we might regret because a replacement for him might need a lot of time to get used to how we play to make an impact.

