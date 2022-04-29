Report – Arsenal favourites to sign exciting Eredivisie attacker

Reports have continued to link Arsenal with a move for PSV attacker Cody Gakpo as he shines for the Dutch club.

The Gunners will bolster their attack when the transfer window reopens, and they have been watching several targets in the last few months.

Gakpo is one player they are targeting, and other clubs are looking to sign him too.

That should not come as a surprise when he has 18 goals and 15 assists from 43 matches in this campaign.

A report via Sport Witness claims Manchester City and Liverpool have also shown interest in his signature, but the Gunners are now leading the race for his signature.

Transfermarkt values him at 25m euros, which is a reasonable fee for his stats. However, PSV might ask for more.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a boost that we are now favourites to sign Gakpo, and we probably need to wrap up the transfer as soon as possible.

The Dutchman is still just 22 and he will get better if he moves to the Emirates and works with Mikel Arteta.

If we hesitate, another club could become interested and complete his signing right under our noses.