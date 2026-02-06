Report – Arsenal following Borussia Dortmund defender

Arsenal have been linked with a potential move for Borussia Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson as the club continues to monitor leading talents across Europe. The Gunners are understood to be planning further squad improvements despite already possessing a group widely regarded as among the strongest in world football.

The current Arsenal side has been pushed close to winning several trophies as the season approaches its conclusion. Under Mikel Arteta, the team has developed a reputation for technical quality and tactical discipline, and the club remains committed to strengthening further in order to maintain momentum at the highest level.

Defensive depth and scouting strategy

Arteta’s squad already contains a number of accomplished defenders, particularly in the left back position, where Arsenal have at least three strong options. Despite this depth, the club continues to assess opportunities to add players who can enhance versatility and long-term quality within the squad. According to Sports Bild, Arsenal are one of the clubs showing concrete interest in Svensson, who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund.

Svensson is noted for his ability to operate both as a left back and in the centre back role, a profile that mirrors the versatility seen in Piero Hincapie. This adaptability is viewed as a valuable asset for elite teams competing across multiple competitions, where tactical flexibility is often crucial.

Player profile and potential move

Arsenal have reportedly tracked the 23-year-old over the past few months and believe he has the potential to develop into a key figure at the Emirates. In recent weeks, the club’s scouting focus has intensified, with continued monitoring of his performances, which have consistently impressed decision makers.

The report suggests that Svensson would be open to a move to Arsenal should the opportunity arise. However, any deal may depend on outgoing transfers, with the Gunners potentially needing to offload one of their current defenders to make room. Myles Lewis-Skelly is mentioned as a possible departure in the summer, as indications suggest he is not central to the manager’s plans.