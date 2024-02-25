Report – Arsenal following exciting Brighton talent

Arsenal has shown keen interest in Brighton youngster Evan Ferguson, who has been in impressive form in the Premier League this season, reports Football Insider. The young talent is part of Brighton’s notable player development success and has made a significant impact since his breakthrough.

Ferguson’s standout performances have caught the attention of several clubs, with Arsenal among those keenly monitoring his development. Known for their focus on acquiring top young talents in England, Arsenal, led by manager Mikel Arteta, sees potential in Ferguson and is considering him as a prospect for the future.

The teenage attacker has been regarded as a player with the potential to become a world-class Premier League striker, attracting interest from multiple clubs as he continues to make strides in his career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ferguson has been an amazing player for Brighton and certainly can become a much bigger player if he stays focused and reaches his full potential.

He may not get enough game time for us right now, but that could easily change if no other striker is brought in.

However, if we let him spend another campaign at Brighton and he develops fast, we could sign him at the end of next season.

