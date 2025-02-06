Report – Arsenal gets double fitness boost ahead of Dubai trip

Arsenal have been handed a significant fitness boost ahead of their trip to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp. After an intense and demanding first half of the season, the Gunners will use their spare days to travel to the Middle East, where they can focus on their training and attempt to get their season back on track.
Currently, Arsenal are only in contention for two major trophies: the Premier League and the Champions League. With both competitions still within reach, the Gunners must give everything they have to ensure they finish the season with at least one major piece of silverware.
Injuries have been a significant issue for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, and this is partly to blame for their inconsistent form. The team has struggled with several key players being sidelined at crucial moments, which has prevented them from maintaining the level of consistency needed to compete across all fronts.
Among the long list of injured players, Ben White and Bukayo Saka have been sorely missed. Both players have been out for over a month, with long-term injuries keeping them away from action. White, a key figure in the Gunners’ defence, and Saka, one of the team’s most dangerous attacking players, have been absent for a considerable period, which has left Arsenal weakened in key areas of the pitch.
However, there is now positive news for the North London side. According to Football London, both White and Saka have been included in the squad for the upcoming training camp in Dubai. While it remains uncertain how close they are to a full return to action, the fact that they are fit enough to participate in the warm-weather camp is an encouraging sign.
If they can train during the camp, there’s a good chance they will be ready to play when the team returns to competitive action. Arsenal fans will be hoping that White and Saka’s recovery will boost the team’s performance in the second half of the season. Their return could be exactly what the team needs to secure a strong finish and challenge for silverware.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
Liverpool are on fire atm and look set to go on and win this league title, even with Saka back. They might not lose too many here until May!!
Be good to see Saka & White back at it but dont rush them as a set back will be right round the corner for either…
Martinelli out also which is a huge blow but him plus our now front 3
TrossardHavertzSterling havnt been good form all season!
Now that’s a shambles that we have this forward line, Mikel the only man to blame he bought Kia which will be his undoing & Raheem who shouldn’t of been nowhere near this club. Let Smithrowe & Vieria go and guess what, Ode gets a bad injury. Same with the full back positions that’s why Skelly has been a bright light along with Ethan for the future.
After the Newcastle game I believe we will be battling Top4 and Liverpool go on and win it
I think Saka will be longer then we think