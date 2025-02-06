Report – Arsenal gets double fitness boost ahead of Dubai trip

Arsenal have been handed a significant fitness boost ahead of their trip to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp. After an intense and demanding first half of the season, the Gunners will use their spare days to travel to the Middle East, where they can focus on their training and attempt to get their season back on track.

Currently, Arsenal are only in contention for two major trophies: the Premier League and the Champions League. With both competitions still within reach, the Gunners must give everything they have to ensure they finish the season with at least one major piece of silverware.

Injuries have been a significant issue for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, and this is partly to blame for their inconsistent form. The team has struggled with several key players being sidelined at crucial moments, which has prevented them from maintaining the level of consistency needed to compete across all fronts.

Among the long list of injured players, Ben White and Bukayo Saka have been sorely missed. Both players have been out for over a month, with long-term injuries keeping them away from action. White, a key figure in the Gunners’ defence, and Saka, one of the team’s most dangerous attacking players, have been absent for a considerable period, which has left Arsenal weakened in key areas of the pitch.

However, there is now positive news for the North London side. According to Football London, both White and Saka have been included in the squad for the upcoming training camp in Dubai. While it remains uncertain how close they are to a full return to action, the fact that they are fit enough to participate in the warm-weather camp is an encouraging sign.

If they can train during the camp, there’s a good chance they will be ready to play when the team returns to competitive action. Arsenal fans will be hoping that White and Saka’s recovery will boost the team’s performance in the second half of the season. Their return could be exactly what the team needs to secure a strong finish and challenge for silverware.