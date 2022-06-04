Report – Arsenal gives up on signing Nigerian star

Arsenal has been priced out of a deal for Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, after Napoli named their asking price for his signature.

The striker has been on Arsenal’s radar since he played for Lille in France, but Napoli beat them to his signature.

He has continued to develop well at the Italian club and he is being targeted by other sides on the continent.

Arsenal remains interested, but Napoli knows he has many suitors, and they have set a high asking price for his signature.

Calciomercato reports that they have demanded at least 100m euros to release him.

That fee is considered too high for the Gunners, and the report says they have now withdrawn from the race.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is undoubtedly a good striker to have in your team, but he should be sold for a reasonable price.

Napoli cannot demand 100m euros for a striker who hasn’t won a major trophy in his career.

If they agree to lower their asking price, then we can add him to our squad, otherwise, it makes little sense to sign him, especially because we can sign other alternatives for less than that amount.