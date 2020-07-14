Report – Arsenal has made a decision about one of their defenders

Arsenal has made a decision over the future of Konstantinos Mavropanos after he returned from his loan spell in Germany.

The Greek defender was sent out on loan to German second-tier side, FC Nurnberg this season and his fine form for them has prompted other teams to consider taking him away from the Gunners.

He has returned to the Emirates after the German top flights reached their conclusion and he may be looking to continue his career with the Gunners.

Arsenal, however, has quite a few defenders on their books at the moment and he is likely to struggle to make the first team.

Express Sports is reporting that the Gunners have decided to send him out on loan again next season so that he can continue his development where he can play more often.

He joined the Gunners as one of the last signings that Arsenal made under Arsene Wenger.

He has made eight appearances for the Gunners, but he is still seen as a star of the future.

Making him available for loan shows that the club still thinks that he might become an important member of their team later and it is up to him to prove that he can take the step up when he does eventually return to the Emirates full time.