Report – Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with major target

Arsenal agreed personal terms with Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar weeks ago, according to the Daily Star.

The midfielder is being heavily linked with a move to the Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta continues to rebuild his current Arsenal team.

The Gunners have already made some eye-catching additions to their team in this transfer window, however; they are still very much in the market.

They are expected to sell some of their current players and to also add some new players to their team.

The report claims that Arsenal has made the Lyon midfielder their priority signing and that Arteta has already planned to use him for extra creativity in his midfield.

Apparently he agreed a deal with the Gunners until 2025 two weeks ago, but Arsenal is struggling to table an acceptable offer before Lyon.

Aouar seems to have become the chosen one because Arsenal also wanted to sign Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

It has to be said that it is starting to look likely that Aouar will be the next big signing through the door at the Emirates this summer, let’s just hope that he can replicate the form he showed at Lyon, especially his Champions League form.