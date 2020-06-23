Report – Arsenal have made a decision over Cedric Soares

ESPN is reporting that Arsenal will look to hand Cedric Soares a permanent transfer when this season ends.

The Portuguese right-back joined the Gunners on loan in the last transfer window. But he is yet to appear for Mikel Arteta’ side so far.

He joined the Gunners injured and after working his way to full fitness; he suffered a facial injury in the buildup to the resumption of the league season.

That injury has kept him out of action for the Gunners so far, and as the deadline for the extension of contracts to cover the end of this season approaches, fans have been wondering what decision Arsenal would make on his future.

The report claims that Southampton would have to technically extend his contract even though he would be out of contract with them at the end of this month. This is to allow the Gunners the opportunity to extend his loan deal.

Although he hasn’t played for the team yet Arteta has been impressed by his attitude and professionalism and the Spaniard is planning to give him a permanent deal at the end of this season.

A three-year deal is being planned for the full-back who won Euro 2016 with the Portuguese national team.