Report – Arsenal have made a decision over Cedric Soares

ESPN is reporting that Arsenal will look to hand Cedric Soares a permanent transfer when this season ends.
The Portuguese right-back joined the Gunners on loan in the last transfer window. But he is yet to appear for Mikel Arteta’ side so far.
He joined the Gunners injured and after working his way to full fitness; he suffered a facial injury in the buildup to the resumption of the league season.
That injury has kept him out of action for the Gunners so far, and as the deadline for the extension of contracts to cover the end of this season approaches, fans have been wondering what decision Arsenal would make on his future.
The report claims that Southampton would have to technically extend his contract even though he would be out of contract with them at the end of this month. This is to allow the Gunners the opportunity to extend his loan deal.
Although he hasn’t played for the team yet Arteta has been impressed by his attitude and professionalism and the Spaniard is planning to give him a permanent deal at the end of this season.
A three-year deal is being planned for the full-back who won Euro 2016 with the Portuguese national team.
If Sky are to be believed there is a chance that Luiz will get a one year extension and Marí will sign
The good news appears to be that Leno’s injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season only
Only reporting this from my Sky app whilst enjoying a summer evening in the garden
Pity about Martinelli though…
Luiz has signed a one year extension!
I’m lost for words!!
Apologies if already on here in another article, but I’ve just read Martinelli out for long period- done knee in training “collision”.
Just picked up on that too !
Is it something in their diet?
Our injuries are too much!
I could weep, A J…..
And Spurs have just scored 😡😡😡
Wiped off
Sorry ladies, Arteta says early indications “Don’t look good. Months out”.
Good news Leno , my player of the season already.
VAR deprives Son – bloody shame that .
Ooh ahh var 😜
Ooh ahh VIEIRA !
I wish !!!!!!!!!!!